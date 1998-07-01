WIth Some Help, Avery Tops Expos

Damon Buford is a lifetime .235 hitter with 25 career home runs. Yet there he was in the middle of the Boston batting order on Tuesday night and cleaning up the way a No. 4 hitter should.

"He's got a lot of pop for a skinny little dude, a little wimp," Red Sox pitcher Steve Avery joked on Tuesday night after Buford went 3-for-3 with three RBIS to lead the Boston to a 7-4 victory over the Montreal Expos.

"Sometimes as a pitcher, you look at a guy like that he's not real big or anything. But he's going to try and hurt you."

That's what Buford did to the Expos, reaching base in all five plate appearances to help Avery (5-2) rebound from his worst outing of the year. Nomar Garciaparra extended his hitting streak to 21 games the longest in the majors this season.

One start after Avery gave up seven runs in 2 1-3 innings, he threw six innings of four-hit ball, allowing two runs while striking out three and walking none. Tom Gordon pitched a perfect ninth for his 24th save.

Carlos Perez (6-8) picked up his fourth consecutive loss, allowing six runs on nine hits and three walks, striking out three in five-plus innings. Four of Boston's runs were unearned thanks to four Expos errors and countless misplays in their first regular season game at Fenway Park.

"Our defense wasn't real good," outfielder Rondell White conceded. "It was our first time here and we didn't get a chance for batting practice (because it rained all day). It was tough with all the different angles. It's got a weird shape.

"Everyone came to the park thinking we weren't going to play tonight, to be honest with you."

Buford batted fourth once previously this season, but never before in his career. But with an injury to first baseman Mo Vaughn and the trade of Jim Leyritz to San Diego, he was pressed into duty.

"I guess with Mo down, someone's got to hit fourth for him. I'm not the prototypical fourth hitter, you know," Buford said. "I just try to hit the way I normally do. Tonight I was comfortable there, but we'll see next time, if it ever happens again."

Garciaparra went 1-for-5, but that was enough to keep his streak going. It's only the second longest of his career, though last year, he had an AL rookie record 30-game streak that tied Sandy Alomar for the longest in baseball that season.

John Valentin was 2-for-4 and scored three runs for Boston.

White hit a two-run homer, his 16th of the year, in the first for Montreal. Valentin helped Boston tie it by reaching on an error and scoring in the first, then adding an RBI double in the second.

In the fourth, Jason Varitek hit a one-out homer and Darren Lewis reached on catcher's interference by Chris Widger. Valentin singled and then Buford hit a two-run doubl to make it 5-2.

Buford, who also had two walks, added an RBI single in the sixth. Shane Andrews' RBI single made it 6-3 after seven, and Vladimir Guerrero hit a leadoff triple and scored to make it 6-4.

Garciaparra reached on an error and scored on Troy O'Leary's double in the eighth to make it 7-4. Miguel Batista retired Mike Benjamin and Jason Varitek with the bases loaded in the eighth to avoid further damage.

Avery, a two-time 18-game winner and onetime playoff MVP, couldn't earn a spot in the rotation in spring training and had to go to Triple-A to prove himself. After being recalled on May 15, he pitched well in five of six outings before faltering last Wednesday and allowing seven runs in 2 1-3 innings.

Notes: The Red Sox placed infielder Lou Merloni on the disabled list and called up infielder Donnie Sadler from Pawtucket. ... Perez pitched his best career game against Boston last Sept. 3, a two-hitter in which he struck out eight and walked none to outduel Aaron Sele, who allowed only one hit a home run. ... Perez lost his first three decisions and won his next six before losing four straight. ... Red Sox designated hitter Billy Ashley, making his first start since being called up from Triple-A, struck out four times and was removed for a pinch-hitter in the eighth. ... Vaughn missed his third consecutive game with a strained hamstring.

