Wireless Dimension on the Web

Using the Internet to find the best deals around is becoming pretty popular when it comes to travel, cars and computers. Now a site called wirelessdimension.com is taking a lot of the confusion out of buying wireless phones and signing up for service...

"Wireless Dimension is an Internet site

specifically designed to help consumers evaluate the different wireless service plans and equipment in their local metropolitan area. So that if they are interested in actually purchasing a wireless phone and service but are confused by either the different collections of features or all the different service plan options in their area, we give them a way to review all those options."

Wireless Dimension head Doug DeSantis. The site explains what some of the technical gobbledygook means and lets you do side by side comparisons...

"That huge volume of choice can, in and of itself, be very confusing. So that's why we use a method that allows the consumer to specify how they intend to use the plan and thereby shrink the list, bringing it down to a more managable number of say five or six key plans that most closely meet the user's needs and that the use can then go ahead and compare side by side and pick the right plan for them.

So far, Wireless Dimension has information on services in 25 top markets.