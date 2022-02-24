Major winter storm to strike several states with ice and heavy snow

A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.

A developing winter storm tracks northeast from the Midwest tonight and across New England Friday. Here are the latest Key Messages. pic.twitter.com/rIP0lvf7lB — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 24, 2022

Portions of states including Texas, New Jersey, Arkansas, Wisconsin, New York, Missouri, Maine, Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Ohio, Wisconsin, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Kansas and Oklahoma are within the system's path and are expected to see some type of winter weather.

The National Weather Service said the system is forecast to move from the Tennessee and Ohio Valley region towards the New England coast on Friday. The heaviest snow is expected in Pennsylvania, New York and much of the New England area. Up to a foot of snow is possible, the NWS said. Ice accumulation of up to a quarter of an inch is possible from Ohio into Pennsylvania and northern and western Maryland.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is forecast throughout parts of the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, which have been lashed with heavy rains over the past three days, the NWS said. As a result, the additional rain poses a higher risk of flash flooding. Portions of Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia are currently under flood watches.

Said it before, gotta say it again. When you do this, not only are you putting your own life at risk, you're also putting the lives of the people who have to rescue you at risk. #turnarounddontdrown FIND A DIFFERENT ROUTE https://t.co/VOGCS0urzc — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) February 24, 2022

While the storm lashes states with mixed precipitation, record-breaking low temperatures are possible along portions of the West Coast. But across the Southeast and southern Mid-Atlantic area, several places could see above-average heat from Thursday into Friday morning, the NWS said.

The winter storm is then forecast to move its way off the New England coast by Friday evening with "much more tranquil weather" to come over the country by Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Those in the storm's path are encouraged to avoid travel if possible, and to use caution on roads.

"Travel is strongly discouraged," the National Weather Service said. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."