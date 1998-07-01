Winds Fan Florida Flames

Gov. Lawton Chiles arrived at Florida's emergency fire operations center Thursday, as wildfires took a turn for the worse Thursday, forcing some 35,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Chiles was taking an aerial tour of damaged and threatened areas. Fanned by shifting winds, wildfires have damaged or destroyed at least 86 homes and injured at least five firefighters.

Authorities said it was the single largest loss of property and threat to human life since the outbreak of wildfires in Florida started four weeks ago.

The governor said crews already were using "almost every heavy bulldozer in the South" to clear fire breaks, and he was begging the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get even more equipment.

Threatening fires forced thousands of people to evacuate from Brevard and Volusia Counties. Both residents and visitors to many of Florida's tourist hotels were forced to leave because of threatening fires and smoke.

"It's like you work so hard for something and all of a sudden, you don't know if you'll have it," one resident told CBS News Correspondent Byron Pitts.

Because of the fires, the NASCAR Pepsi 400 July 4th race at Daytona International Speedway has been postponed until Oct. 17. The holiday race was billed as the largest night sports event ever.

About 1,900 fires have scorched 280,000 acres in Florida since Memorial Day. The burned areas add up to almost 400 square miles, or an area about 17 times larger than the island of Manhattan. In an average year, Florida loses about 112,000 acres to brush fires.

More than 125 miles of Interstate 95 - the major East Coast artery - was closed between Titusville and Jacksonville to the north. A portion of US-1 was also closed.

Dozens of homes and businesses in Ormond Beach were damaged or destroyed in the fire. By early Thursday morning, the fire had largely been contained, although 10,000 people were still waiting to go back home.

In Brevard, about 25 to 30 homes were destroyed Wednesday in the Mims and Scottsmoor areas.

About 400 firefighters fought the Brevard County blaze, using bulldozers to plow firelines and helicopters to dump water on the flames. Flames injured at least five firefighters there, three of whom suffered second-degree burns.

"People are not aware of what's going on. They don't realize the fire is in their backyard. I see people standing outside, looking around, wondering if they should evacuate," one man said.

On Thursday morning, there was little relief in sight. For weeks, people in Florida have prayed for rain, but temperatures above 100 were forecast for Thursday afternoon with winds of 15 mph.

Overnight, authorities set up 10 shelters in two counties. Florida is familiar with hurricanes and disasters, and authorities said people are conditioned to be ready to go at any point in case of an emergency.

The fires have cost the state an estimated $200 million so far. Firefighters from 0 states have been battling blazes alongside their Florida counterparts. Many are prepared to stay for two or three more weeks.

