Williams Sisters Ready To Do Battle

Sisterly love might be tested to the limit if, as expected, American duo Venus and Serena Williams square up to each other in Wimbledon's fourth round this week.

The

Williams family -- Serena, 16, Venus, 18, mother Oracene and father/coach Richard -- make up a self-contained support group on the women's tour.

Their self-sufficiency and confidence have been dismissed as arrogance by some rivals but none can afford to ignore the sisters as they advance through the Wimbledon championships.

Hard-hitting Venus has already thumped a world record serve of 125 mph on the grass; the impressively muscular Serena has sped through to the third round without dropping a set.

One more rival apiece and the sisters would meet in an eagerly-anticipated match.

Seventh seed Venus must first get past fellow American Chanda Rubin, ranked 55th in the world. The unseeded Serena needs to put aside Spaniard Virginia Ruano Pascual, who has never before gone beyond the second round here.

Both third-round matches were scheduled for Saturday but rain, which spoiled four of the first six days of the championships, forced postponement and left the sisters waiting until Monday to find out if they will play each other.

In their only previous meetings on the tour -- at this year's Australian and Italian Opens -- Venus beat her little sister in straight sets.

But grass may be another matter. The taller Venus has the power but Serena has the touch.

"I feel Serena has a better chance here than Venus," said former world number one Monica Seles on Saturday. "I really liked her play better than Venus's. But then Venus has such a great serve."

Venus's height is the one thing Serena would change about her sister, she says: "I would make her a bit shorter so we can both be the same height."

Told that Venus had hit a world-record serve for a womain her 6-1 6-2 victory over Austrian Barbara Schett, Serena responded: "Jeepers! Wow! I am behind. I have to really get myself together."

Venus and Serena, Jehovah's Witnesses like their parents, present a uniform image with the hundreds of beads in their braided hair and the braces on their teeth.

Both are well educated and display self-assurance beyond their years, handling media interviews well and neatly dodging any attempts by Britain's notorious tabloid press to lead them into criticism of Wimbledon's traditions and old-fashioned image.

If the playing schedule allows, they watch each other's matches, accompanied by their mother who hobbles between the courts on crutches after breaking her ankle in a fall at their temporary Wimbledon home.

They are playing doubles together here and any rivalry in the singles is friendly, both young women insist.

Except when it comes to biscuits.

"Yesterday I had this cookie...and I had to go for something for Mum. I come back and the cookie is gone," said a clearly exasperated Venus when asked whether there was anything she disliked about her sister.

"I said: 'Serena, did you eat the cookie?' 'Yes I did.' I said: 'I would appreciate it if you didn't do that any more.' Something like that can be very irritating. It's not the first time she took my cookie. It's a long history. It dates back to '91."

Cookies aside, Venus regards Serena as her best friend. "I think we complement each other well. We're always together. I guess I can always laugh with her too."

