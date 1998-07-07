Williams' Return To N.Y. Delayed

Bernie Williams ' return to the New York Yankees has been delayed one to two weeks after he strained his injured right knee during a minor league game.

The Yankees said Williams was evaluated Tuesday by a team doctor in Tampa, Fla.

He will resume rehabilitation on Wednesday and is expected to play for Tampa again in a week or two. He then will play only a few games in Tampa before rejoining New York.

Williams left Monday night's Florida State League game between the Tampa Yankees and Clearwater Phillies in the fifth inning after fielding a ball in center field and throwing to third.

Because of the knee strain, Williams missed a trip to Denver for Tuesday's All-Star game. The center fielder, who was picked as a reserve, had been expected to rejoin the Yankees after the break.

Williams was batting .353 with 10 home runs and 44 RBIs.

New York reliever Jeff Nelson, already disabled with a bad back, fractured his small right toe in an accident in his hotel room. He will start throwing off the mound this weekend.

©1998 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed