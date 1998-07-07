CBSN
By CBSNews.com staff CBS/AP July 7, 1998

Williams' Return To N.Y. Delayed

Bernie Williams' return to the New York Yankees has been delayed one to two weeks after he strained his injured right knee during a minor league game.

The Yankees said Williams was evaluated Tuesday by a team doctor in Tampa, Fla.

He will resume rehabilitation on Wednesday and is expected to play for Tampa again in a week or two. He then will play only a few games in Tampa before rejoining New York.

Williams left Monday night's Florida State League game between the Tampa Yankees and Clearwater Phillies in the fifth inning after fielding a ball in center field and throwing to third.

Because of the knee strain, Williams missed a trip to Denver for Tuesday's All-Star game. The center fielder, who was picked as a reserve, had been expected to rejoin the Yankees after the break.

Williams was batting .353 with 10 home runs and 44 RBIs.

New York reliever Jeff Nelson, already disabled with a bad back, fractured his small right toe in an accident in his hotel room. He will start throwing off the mound this weekend.

