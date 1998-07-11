Williams May Play Ball In Italy

Jayson Williams, a free-agent center unable to negotiate with NBA teams because of the league-imposed lockout, says he has been contacted by an Italian League team hoping to lure him overseas.

Williams, the league's second-leading rebounder last season with the New Jersey Nets, said he would go to Italy if the lockout drags on, the New York Daily News reported today.

"I got a call today from the biggest team in Italy," said Williams, who couldn't remember which team it was."They're willing to offer a million and a half (per) month. I'd be willing to go over there."

Williams is reportedly seeking a long-term contract with the Nets, averaging between $11 million to $13 million.

