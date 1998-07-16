White Sox Sweep Doubleheader

Albert Belle hit a two-run homer in both games of a doubleheader Wednesday night to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 victory in Game 2 and a 9-3 win in Game 1 to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays.

Belle's homer in the second game was his ninth in his last eight games and the 299th of his career.

In the first game, Belle, Robin Ventura and Ray Durham each homered to support Jaime Navarro in the White Sox win.

In the nightcap, rookie Mike Caruso hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with two outs in the fifth to spoil Dave Stieb's first start since 1993 and give the White Sox their sixth win in seven games.

Toronto also tied an unusual record in the second game when they had three batters hit by pitches in one inning.

Belle connected for a two-run homer in the first inning of the second game, his 27th. In the opener, he hit a two-run homer in the fourth.

It is Belle's hottest stretch since he hit 10 home runs in seven games from Sept. 18-27, 1995, while with Cleveland.

Carlos Castillo (4-4) gave up two runs and seven hits over six innings in his second start and longest outing of the season.

Bill Simas put two runners on in the ninth before getting Jose Canseco to ground out for his seventh save.

Stieb (0-1), making his first start since May 22, 1993, when he was a member of the White Sox, gave up four runs and seven hits with two walks over six innings. The 40-year-old right-hander threw 105 pitches (60 strikes) and his fastball was clocked between 87 and 90 mph.

Jose Canseco gave Stieb and the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI double.

After Belle homered to put Chicago ahead 2-1, Canseco hit an RBI single in the third to tie it 2-2.

With tw out in the Chicago fifth, Durham bunted for a base hit and scored on Caruso's homer, his fourth, to make it 4-2.

The Blue Jays missed an opportunity in the seventh when three batters were each hit by a pitch, matching an AL record. Bob Howry got Carlos Delgado to fly out with the bases loaded and end the threat.

In the opener, Navarro (8-10) allowed one run and five hits over eight innings.

Pat Hentgen (9-6) took the loss, his first on the road in eight starts. He gave up nine runs and 13 hits with four walks in seven innings.

Durham led off the first with his 10th homer and Ventura followed in the inning with a two-run shot, his 11th.

Charlie O'Brien hit a two-run double in the second to make it 5-0. Magglio Ordonez added an RBI single in the third.

Navarro walked the bases loaded with none out in the fourth and a run scored when Tony Fernandez hit into a double play.

Belle's homer in the fourth made it 8-1. Cordero hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Notes

Belle went 5-for-9 in the doubleheader.

Durham now has five career leadoff homers and three this season.