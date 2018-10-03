White House briefing October 3, 2018 -- live stream

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2018
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Live stream: Watch CBSN coverage in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Brett Kavanaugh confirmation: As President Trump has encouraged the FBI to continue pursuing its supplemental investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, his comments about Kavanaugh's accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford made during a rally in Mississippi are drawing widespread backlash. The audience laughed as Mr. Trump ran through a list of what he described as holes in Ford's Senate testimony by reenacting her questioning by the Judiciary Committee.
- Trump and tax fraud: Tuesday's briefing also comes one day after the New York Times reported that Mr. Trump participated in "dubious tax schemes" during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud. The Times' report claims that the current president received far more wealth from his father than he has let on — $413 million in today's dollars. New York's Department of Taxation and Finance is now looking into the findings.
- Trump's salary: A White House official notes that the administration plans to present a check of Mr. Trump's quarterly salary at the top of the briefing. It's unclear who will be presenting the check.
- Iran amity treaty: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced earlier on Wednesday that the United States would be terminating a 1955-era treaty of amity with Iran that regulates economic and consular ties between the two countries. Pompeo called it a move that was "39 years overdue."
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.