What Next For Viagra?

Forget about penicillin. Viagra is now the most successful prescription drug ever launched.

The drug maker Pfizer this week reported better-than-expected earnings, in part because of the success of Viagara. If the trend continues, Viagra sales will easily hit $1 billion in the first year.

Despite this success, more research is needed on the drug, reports Dr. Emily Senay, Health and Medical Consultant for CBS 'This Morning.'.

Researchers now want to know which men get the most benefit from the drug and whether it can be used to prevent impotency. Since Viagra increases blood flow, Senay reports, it is possible that the drug will be helpful in keeping organs functioning before impotence sets in.

Another area for research is the effect of Viagra on women, a complicated area for research since relatively little is known about the female sexual response.

Researchers are certain to look at the side effects and at what may have caused the 30 fatalities among users. Although the death rate is low, considering the number of users, Senay reports, researchers already have found that it does not mix well with some heart medications. She advises anyone who is taking heart medication to check with their physicians before taking Viagra.

Sales statistics have provided an interesting look at who is taking the drug, Senay says. In the first two months Viagra was on the market, 42 percent of the users were men aged 40-59; 28 percent of users were men, aged 65-70.

