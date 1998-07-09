What It Takes To Be American

People who are born in the United States are automatically American citizens. That means that this is their country, and it gives them certain rights and responsibilities.Last week 18,000 people who were born in other countries became American citizens.

What does it take to become a new American? Among other things, you have to know something about America's government and its history and promise to obey its laws. It takes work, and sometimes years of waiting.

But 1.7 million people have asked for a chance to become a U.S. citizen, more than ever before.

