Wells, Yanks Continue To Dominate

David Wells was in control, Matt Beech was wild and that was the difference Wednesday night.

Wells celebrated his first All-Star selection by pitching seven strong innings while Tino Martinez homered and drove in four runs, leading the New York Yankees over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2.

Wells (11-2) was among five Yankees picked for the AL All-Star team earlier in the day. He gave up one earned run and extended his streak without a walk to 36 innings.

"I had no breaking ball tonight whatsoever," Wells said. "If you don't have your best stuff, you have to pull a rabbit out of your hat."

"You have to come up with something," he said. "That's been my philosophy since I learned how to pitch."

Coming off a shutout at Atlanta, Wells won for the eighth time in nine starts. Mariano Rivera got five outs for his 20th save in 23 chances.

Beech (3-6) lasted only 4 1/3 innings and hurt himself with a season-high six walks. Three of the batters he walked wound up scoring.

"I think I knew going in you have to throw strikes," Beech said. "You can't walk anybody, especially against a lineup like they have. You can't give those guys extra chances."

The Yankees won for the sixth time in seven games and improved to 12-3 against NL teams, the best interleague mark in the majors. Scott Rolen homered for the Phillies, who lost their fourth in a row.

Martinez, in an 18-for-101 (.178) slump since being hit in the back by a pitch from Baltimore's Armando Benitez in mid-May, broke out against Beech.

Martinez hit a two-run homer in the second inning and had a two-run single that capped a three-run fifth.

"I was just happy I was able to come through," Martinez said. "I just want to be consistent and I haven't been doing that."

Tim Raines went 2-for-2 with two walks, drove in a run and scored one. He drew a leadoff walk in the second and Martinez followed with his 12th homer.

Rolen, one of several players in the majors with good numbers left out of the All-Star game, hit a 422-foot homer in the fourth. He fouled off four 3-2 pitches before becoming just the 13th different player to homer into the black area behind the center-field fence at the remodeled Yankee Stadium.

An error by center fielder Chad Curtis set up Mike Lieberthal's RBI groundout later in the inning, tying it at 2.

The Yankees loaded the bases in the fifth on a pair of walks and a single by Chuck Knoblauch. Raines hit an RBI single and Martinez added another single for a 5-2 lead.

Yankees manager Joe Torre talked to Martinez about his performance before the game.

"He's been beating himself up," Torre said. "When you're not hitting the way you think you should, you don't think you're helping the team."

Phillies reliever Ricky Bottalico, placed on the disabled list April 23 because of right elbow trouble, was activated and pitched a scoreless eighth.

Notes

Yankees center fielder Bernie Williams , put on the disabled list June 11 because of a sprained right knee, took batting practice. He was selected as a reserve on the All-Star team, though he might not be ready to play in the game Tuesday night.

Phillies outfield prospect Ricky Williams left Class A Batavia for the University of Texas, where the star running back led the nation in rushing last season. Williams hit .288 and stole six bases in 12 games in the minors -- he returned to learn the Longhorns' new offense, and the Phillies said he would be welcome to resume his baseball career in the future.

Knoblauch's single ended his 0-for-13 skid.