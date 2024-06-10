Well-known North Texas pastor steps away from ministry "due to sin"

Dr. Tony Evans steps away from ministry "due to sin" Dr. Tony Evans steps away from ministry "due to sin" 00:29

NORTH TEXAS — A well-known evangelical pastor in North Texas says he is stepping away from the ministry.

Dr. Tony Evans says he's stepping away "due to sin."

Evans is one of the founding pastors of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church in Dallas and a former chaplain for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Mavericks.

In a statement to the Church on June 9, Evans said, "It has been my glorious joy and privilege to serve as your senior pastor over these last 48 years. I praise God for giving me the opportunity to witness his hand of power and blessing that took 10 people in a house and brought us to where we are today."

"The foundation of our ministry has always been our commitment to the Word of God as the absolute supreme standard of truth to which we are to conform our lives," Evans' statement reads. "When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God. A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard."

He said he has not committed any crimes but failed to use "righteous judgment" in his actions. He says he is going on a "healing and restoration process."

Evans has a radio program that airs on more than 1,000 stations worldwide.