Watch Live: President Joe Biden in Colorado, speaking in Pueblo

President Joe Biden is heading to southern Colorado after participating in a campaign event in Denver on Tuesday night. He's set to speak there Wednesday afternoon.

Watch Biden's Wednesday afternoon speech on the CBS News Colorado stream. It's scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m. MT

Biden is traveling to Pueblo to visit the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world. He's scheduled to deliver a speech at CS Wind at 1:45 p.m. MT. Watch it live on CBS News Colorado.

He'll speak about his administration's push for investments in clean energy. He'll also speak about his economic plan.

President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One at Denver International Airport on Tuesday. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Biden's campaign hasn't released any information to the media about Tuesday's fundraiser that he participated in. It was closed to the press.

After his plane touched down in Denver late Tuesday afternoon Biden shook hands with Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston at Denver International Airport.