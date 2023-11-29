Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: President Joe Biden in Colorado, speaking in Pueblo

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

President Joe Biden is heading to southern Colorado after participating in a campaign event in Denver on Tuesday night. He's set to speak there Wednesday afternoon.

joe-biden.png
Watch Biden's Wednesday afternoon speech on the CBS News Colorado stream. It's scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m. MT

Biden is traveling to Pueblo to visit the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world. He's scheduled to deliver a speech at CS Wind at 1:45 p.m. MT. Watch it live on CBS News Colorado.

He'll speak about his administration's push for investments in clean energy. He'll also speak about his economic plan.

US-POLITICS-BIDEN
President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One at Denver International Airport on Tuesday. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Biden's campaign hasn't released any information to the media about Tuesday's fundraiser that he participated in. It was closed to the press.

After his plane touched down in Denver late Tuesday afternoon Biden shook hands with Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston at Denver International Airport.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 10:40 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.