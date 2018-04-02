How to watch Villanova-Michigan in NCAA championship game

March Madness finally has a championship matchup Monday night: the Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Villanova Wildcats. The Wildcats easily defeated the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, setting a Final Four record of 18 3-pointers. They routed Kansas with a final score of 95-79.
On the shoulders of junior forward Moritz Wagner, the Wolverines (33-7) defeated the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers 69-57. Wagner led the charge with 24 points and Charles Matthews followed with 17.
Villanova is playing in their third title game in three years and are currently a 6.5 point favorite to defeat Michigan.
"This is our best offensive team," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said after Saturday's win. "We've had some good ones. This is definitely our best."