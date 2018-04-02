How to watch Villanova-Michigan in NCAA championship game

March Madness finally has a championship matchup Monday night: the Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Villanova Wildcats. The Wildcats easily defeated the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, setting a Final Four record of 18 3-pointers. They routed Kansas with a final score of 95-79.

On the shoulders of junior forward Moritz Wagner, the Wolverines (33-7) defeated the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers 69-57. Wagner led the charge with 24 points and Charles Matthews followed with 17.

Villanova is playing in their third title game in three years and are currently a 6.5 point favorite to defeat Michigan.

"This is our best offensive team," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said after Saturday's win. "We've had some good ones. This is definitely our best."

How to watch NCAA championship game 2018

Who: No 1. Villanova vs. No. 3 Michigan

Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Date: Monday, April 2

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Follow: CBS Sports App