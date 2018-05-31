Watch NBA Finals 2018: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing elimination Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The defending champion Golden State Warriors are looking to sweep LeBron James and the Cavs on their home court.
The Cavs suffered a brutal Game 1 loss after it seemed like they would sneak away with a victory. The game featured a historic performance from James who recorded 51 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. But a blunder from J.R. Smith helped force the game into overtime. The Warriors dominated the extra session, winning 124-114.
In Game 2, Stephen Curry led the Warriors to a blowout victory, draining an NBA Finals record of nine 3-pointers while scoring 33 points. Ray Allen had set the record back in 2000 for the Boston Celtics.
But in Game 3, Curry had an ugly shooting performance going 3-for-16 from the field and 1-for-10 from 3-point range. Still, Kevin Durant overwhelmed the Cavs, scoring 43 points. The Warriors won 110-102.
How to watch NBA Finals 2018
- What: 2018 NBA Finals, Game 4
- Date: Friday, June 8
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
- Online Stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN mobile app
NBA Finals 2018 schedule
- Game 1 (Oakland): Warriors win 124-114
- Game 2 (Oakland): Warriors win 122-103
- Game 3 (Cleveland): Warriors win 110-102
- Game 4 (Cleveland): Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET
- Game 5 (Oakland): Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET (If necessary)
- Game 6 (Cleveland): Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET (If necessary)
Game 7 (Oakland): Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET (If necessary)
2018 NBA Finals odds
The Warriors are a massive -750 favorite to win the series. This means you would need to bet $7.50 to win $1.