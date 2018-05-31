Watch NBA Finals 2018: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing elimination Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The defending champion Golden State Warriors are looking to sweep LeBron James and the Cavs on their home court.

The Cavs suffered a brutal Game 1 loss after it seemed like they would sneak away with a victory. The game featured a historic performance from James who recorded 51 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. But a blunder from J.R. Smith helped force the game into overtime. The Warriors dominated the extra session, winning 124-114.

In Game 2, Stephen Curry led the Warriors to a blowout victory, draining an NBA Finals record of nine 3-pointers while scoring 33 points. Ray Allen had set the record back in 2000 for the Boston Celtics.

But in Game 3, Curry had an ugly shooting performance going 3-for-16 from the field and 1-for-10 from 3-point range. Still, Kevin Durant overwhelmed the Cavs, scoring 43 points. The Warriors won 110-102.

How to watch NBA Finals 2018

What: 2018 NBA Finals, Game 4



2018 NBA Finals, Game 4 Date: Friday, June 8



Friday, June 8 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET TV: ABC



ABC Online Stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN mobile app



NBA Finals 2018 schedule

Game 1 (Oakland): Warriors win 124-114



Game 2 (Oakland): Warriors win 122-103

Game 3 (Cleveland): Warriors win 110-102



Game 4 (Cleveland): Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET

Game 5 (Oakland): Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET (If necessary)



Game 6 (Cleveland): Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET (If necessary)



Game 7 (Oakland): Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET (If necessary)

2018 NBA Finals odds

The Warriors are a massive -750 favorite to win the series. This means you would need to bet $7.50 to win $1.