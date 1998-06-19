Washburn Leads Angels to Big Win

Anaheim rookie Jarrod Washburn could get spoiled.

In his four major league starts, the Angels have scored a total of 42 runs, including an 11-5 victory Thursday night over Seattle that gave Washburn the victory despite a rocky start.

Down 5-1 in the third inning, the Angels came back to go ahead with three runs in the seventh and break the game open with five more in the eighth.

Washburn (3-0) seemed almost to assume the Angels were going to rally.

"I knew we can score runs if I could just hold them to five after that third inning," he said. "They've certainly given me a lot of runs, and I'm not complaining."

The victory over the slumping Mariners was the Angels' fourth straight and 16th in 18 games, as they maintained a 1 ½ game lead over Texas in the AL West.

Ken Griffey hit his league-leading 27th homer and also singled in a run for the Mariners, who lost their fifth straight and 10th in 12 games.

Washburn, recalled from Triple-A Vancouver on June 2 to replace the injured Jack McDowell in Anaheim's rotation, gave up five runs in 7 1-3 innigs but none after the third. He walked two and struck out four.

"I've seen him (Washburn) sharper, but he never gives up," Anaheim manager Terry Collins said. "For a young guy, that was a pretty impressive outing."

Nevin said, "The most impressive thing about him as a young pitcher is that he has such poise. Even when things are going badly, he stays with his game."

With three starting pitchers on the disabled list, Washburn has helped the Angels take up the slack.

"It seems like whoever they throw out on the mound is willing and capable of giving them a good outing," said Mariners starter Jamie Moyer. "Whoever they're putting out there defensively is doing the job, and whoever they're sending up to the plate is doing the job.

"They came back and won, and that's a sign of a team that's battling and is not going to give up."

Anaheim center fielder Jim Edmonds, who banged into the wall making a catch in the third inning, was removed for pinch-hitter Craig Shipley in the seventh. Collins said that Edmonds was shaken up, but that he expected him to be in the lineup for Anaheim's game Friday against Texas.

Dave Hollins and Gary DiSarcina each had three hits for the Angels, who swept a three-game series against Seattle from the first time in seven years.

Hollins scored on Cecil Fielder's sacrifice fly to cap a three-run seventh inning that gave the Angels a 6-5 lead. Anaheim scored earlier in the inning on Hollins' bloop RBI single and Tim Salmon's sacrifice fly.

Moyer was charged with one of the runs in the seventh, and reliever Paul Spoljaric (3-1) with the other two. Spoljaric pitched to three battes and gave up two hits. The Angels' two sacrifice flies came off Bobby Ayala, who replaced Spoljaric.

The Angels put it away with five runs in the eighth.

The Mariners' four-run outburst in the third inning began with consecutive one-out singles by Dan Wilson and Russ Davis. Washburn then hit Joey Cora to load the bases and Alex Rodriguez singled to center to drive in two runs. Griffey followed with his RBI single and Jay Buhner capped the inning with a sacrifice fly.

The Angels got a run in the first on Salmon's RBI single and another run in the third on Edmonds' run-scoring groundout.

They cut the deficit to two runs in the sixth with the help of an error by Davis, the Mariners' third baseman. With two out and Fielder on second, Davis let Nevin's grounder trickle under his glove and into left field, allowing Fielder to score.

Erstad doubled home a pair of runs in the eighth, and Shipley and Fielder had RBI singles. The other run scored on a throwing error by Ayala.

Rich DeLucia pitched 1 2-3 innings for his first save.

Moyer gave up three runs and eight hits in six-plus innings.

Notes: The Angels' Jason Dickson, who has won six straight decisions, is not expected to miss his next start despite having broken a bone in his right index finger. The right-hander suffered a non-displaced fracture during batting practice on Wednesday and was examined Thursday by Dr. Lewis Yokum. Dickson (7-4) is scheduled to start Sunday against Texas. ... Griffey has hit 15 of his homers this year on the road. ... Washburn had allowed a total of just five earned runs in his three previous big league starts. ... The Angels' three-game sweep was their first against the Mariners since April 9-11 of 1991.

