Wall Street Begins Year 2000 Tests

The first leg of Wall Street's round of testing Monday to check the industry's vulnerability to the Year 2000 computer bugsays transactions processing giant Automatic Data Processing.

Mock trading orders from the 29 firms participating in the beta test are passing through the system and reaching the exchanges, said Robert Barsky, who coordinates ADP's Year 2000 issues.

Participants won't know with confidence how the system checks out until the more complicated events take place, such as processing batch orders at the end of the day and canceling orders, he said.

The 29 financial services firms are sticking to a script from the Securities Industry Association for a two-week test which also brings in the major stock markets and clearing and depositary firms.

Each has been working to root out any chance that operating systems will be hindered by the year 2000 computer bug.

Many computer systems are expected to misread the last two digits of the year 2000 as 1900 when the millennium turns, potentially creating havoc in the banking, medical, airline and other industries.

The firms are running separate communications lines and equipment for the beta test. Consultants advising firms on Y2K issues say they expect the firms to begin by testing the "plumbing" or the new programs and applications on Monday and into Tuesday.

Merrill Lynch officials said that each firm is expected to dedicate separate staff for the testing, and that the firms plan on placing test orders for a range of financial instruments, such as equities, corporate bonds, mutual funds and Unit Investment Trusts.

The group will also begin testing order placement of options on Monday.

The SIA has set up an elaborate testing schedule for the year that brings in mortgage-backed securities trades and money market firms. Financial services firms involved include: AG Edwards, BT Alex. Brown, Fidelity, JP Morgan, Merrill Lynch, PaineWebber and Salomon Smith Barney, a unit of Traveler's Group.

ADP, the world's largest automotive computing services firm, is also testing back office processes, or clearing and settlement, on behalf of five of clients, which include BT Alex. Brown, Republic, Waterhouse and ABN Amro.

ADP ran its own tests in April and May with 25 of its clients, representing about a third of its brokerage business. ADP, which conducted the tests separately with each of its clients, said it did not uncover any major, Y2k-related failures.

"The results were excellent," Barsky said. "There were no hiccups to speak of." Some date-related glitches were found a client's report, but no kinks were found in ADP's processing business.

ADP tested its range of broker services, yet because the test was conducted "point-to-point" with its clients, ADP did not see the actual data return to them for processing from the clearing houses.

After the SIA test though, ADP expects to be in a better osition to judge its overall systems, he said.

Merrill's research analysts have concluded that most large corporations are "reasonably confident" their computer systems will be ready for millennium.

Merrill on Thursday released a 450-page report after surveying thousands of companies around the world on their Year 2000 plans.

According to the Information Technology Association of America, an Arlington-based trade group, a substantial number of companies have already experienced Y2K-related systems failures.

An ITAA survey released in last March found that 44 percent of respondents said their organizations had failures.

Written By Emily Church