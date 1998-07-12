Vive la France, World Cup Champs

Nearly 70 years after a Frenchman created the World Cup, his countrymen finally own it.

Vive

la France , champions of soccer after a stunning 3-0 rout of mighty Brazil . Jules Rimet, who came up with the idea for a world championship in this most popular of sports, would have loved it.

He would have loved Zinedine Zidane, the master playmaker from Marseille who turned into an unstoppable scorer Sunday night. He would have loved Fabien Barthez, the fierce-looking, bald-headed goalkeeper who allowed just two goals in the tournament -- and none to four-time champion Brazil.

Most of all, he would have loved joining the wild celebrations in space-age Stade de France and throughout a nation that rarely has been a sports power.

"We won the final because we wanted it the most," coach Aime Jacquet said. "It was the result of hard work. We really worked as a team. There was good will and friendship between all of us.

"We played better and better because we had confidence and we proved we had great players."

Never have the French had a team like this. And not since World War II ended have they had a reason to party like this.

Zidane was the main reason, scoring twice on headers in the first half -- his first goals of a tournament he began by getting suspended for two games. By the time Emmanuel Petit made it 3-0 in the final seconds, the stands were rocking with song and cheers. And the streets were mobbed in a French festival that might last, well, until the next World Cup.

When the referee blew the final whistle, the French players stormed the field and Barthez kneeled in prayer in front of his net, tears flowing down his cheeks. Zidane kissed every teammate he could get near, while others lay on the field, kicking their legs in the air in delirious joy.

Then all of the winners gathered arm in arm and jumped up and down, hands in the air, inviting their countrymen to join along. As they all did -- inside the stadium and from the Mediterranean to the beaches of Normandy.

The thoroughly beaten Brazilians sat stunned, trying to figure out how they came up so flat in the biggest of games. They watched silently as the Fench players carried a huge flag of their "tricoleur" jersey around the field.

"Brazil lost the final in the first half," coach Mario Zagallo. ``In the second half we did everything we could but we were not able to make up the difference.

"The whole nation was behind France. The fifth title will have to be some other time. This wasn't our day. France was better."

As the French players were handed their championship medals, each received a hearty hug from Michel Platini, the nation's greatest player and the organizer of France 98. Then captain Didier Deschamps was presented the Jules Rimet Trophy, setting off more revelry.

The French secured their place in the pantheon of great teams by throttling the defending champions. And France did it in its first tournament appearance since 1986 -- when it eliminated Brazil in a quarterfinal shootout.

France is the first host to win the championship since Argentina in 1978.

Winner of all seven of its games, the French beat Brazil at its own game and did so down a man for the last 22 minutes after defender Marcel Desailly was ejected for rough play.

It was France that had the flair and Brazil that was overly cautious and sloppy. It was France that threatened from the opening kickoff, and it was Brazil that was reeling all night.

And it was France that held the trophy high as the Stade de France rocked with cheers, singing and the frenzy that comes with winning the world's biggest sporting event.

Brazil won its titles in 1958, 1962, 1970 and four years ago. Its only previous loss in the final came at home in 1950 to Uruguay.

France has never been a power in Europe along the lines of Germany and Italy, both three-time Cup winners. And the sport has never before been such a raging passion for the French.

But all day Sunday, in anticipation of exactly what happened at night, they were in a festive mood. People hung out of cars, the horns honking as they waved flags and shouted "Allez La France." French youngsters walked the streets, their faces painted in the blue, red and white national colors, shouting down any Brazilians who might samba by.

One French TV station even covered -- without interruption -- the team's bus ride to the stadium in this Paris suburb.

Then Zidane, the son of Algerian immigrants, turned the nation's hopes into magnificent reality with one of the best performances in World Cup finals history.

The French got lots of help from the Brazilians for the victory.

Brazil didn't come out for warmups before the game, and it barely made an appearance in the first half. Except for a short flurry midway through the half, it was all France.

In the second halfBrazil came the closest to beating Barthez when Ronaldo had a point-blank shot from 8 yards. But Barthez made the save.

The 3-0 score was indicative of how dominant the French were. They controlled the ball, they made world two-time player of the year Ronaldo disappear -- a sore ankle for which he was examined at a hospital in the morning certainly helped -- and their star, Zidane, was unstoppable.

The first score came off a mistake by Roberto Carlos, who conceded a corner kick when he couldn't clear the ball along the right sideline. Petit's kick found the head of Zidane, who climbed over defender Leonardo to send it home.

Zidane also set up a breakaway for Stephane Guivarc'h on which goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel barely got his hand on the shot. Moments later, Youri Djorkaeff's corner kick was headed by Zidane between the legs of Roberto Carlos and into the net to make it 2-0.

It was the worst World Cup half for Brazil since 1990, and probably the best France has ever played. And things never changed.

