Viktoria Nasyrova sentenced in attempted cheesecake poisoning of lookalike Olga Svyk

NEW YORK -- Sentencing was held Wednesday for a Brooklyn woman convicted of trying to kill her lookalike with a poisoned cheesecake.

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder back in February.

Prosecutors said she hoped to kill Olga Svyk in 2016 with a cheesecake laced with a potentially fatal drug in an attempt to steal Svyk's identity and return to Russia.

The district attorney said Svyk vomited and hallucinated but survived.

"For her, it was an easy thing to try and take the life of another person. It was an easy thing to gain the trust of another person," Svyk said in court Wednesday.

After the sentencing, Svyk said, "I wait so many years to say that ... It feels good."

During sentencing, the judge referred to Nasyrova as extremely dangerous.