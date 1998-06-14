Veras Leads Padres To Sweep

How well are things going for the San Diego Padres

Pretty well -- their seventh straight victory came about because of a home run from a player who had gone 500 at-bats without connecting.



Perhaps no one was no surprised about the homer than the batter himself, Quilvio Veras, who hit a solo shot in the sixth inning to help lift the Padres past the San Francisco Giants 3-2 Sunday.



Veras, who earlier had a RBI single, broke 1-1 tie when he tagged Danny Darwin for his first homer since last July 4.



"I see the ball and swing the bat. And this happens," Veras said. "I don't worry about (homers). If I'm not on base for one game or two games, I worry about that. That's my job, to get on and score. Hitting home runs is not part of my job."



Until he homered, Veras had gone 230 at-bats without a homer this season for the second-longest homer dry spell in the major leagues, behind Cleveland's Omar Vizquel, whose streak is still active at 243 at-bats.



"Quilvio's been playing great defense and swinging the bat," Padres starter Andy Ashby said. "That's the way this team is. There's someone everyday -- and you don't know who it's going to be -- but someone steps up to help us win. It's a fun team to be with. These guys never give up."



The win also gave the Padres a sweep of the three-game series that started with the two teams tied for the lead in the NL West. The Giants dropped their fourth consecutive game following an 11-game winning streak.



"It was really a case of too much Quilvio Veras," said Giants manager Dusty Baker, who also saw the second baseman drive in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of Friday's 10-3 loss in the series opener. "He just killed us with the home run. He was on base whenever they needed something done."



Ashby (9-4) allowed one run on five hits in 7 1-3 innings to match his victory total for last season, when he went 9-11.



"It was a real mental game. Thank goodness, I got through it," Ashby said. "I was missing with some cutters and my fastball a little bit. But I made some pitches when I had to."



Ashby struck out two and walked two in winning his fourth straight start.



Darwin (6-4), who had won his previous two starts, gave up three runs, two earned, in six-plus innings with six strikeouts and no walks. He gave way after allowing two singles to start the seventh, when the Padres eventually scored an unearned run on an infield single by pinch-hitter James Moulton.



"They beat us, but I think they will tell you that we're pretty evenly matched up," Darwin said. "With a couple of breaks here and there, we win that game."



ThGiants scored in the ninth on Rich Aurilia's RBI double off Trevor Hoffman, who gave three hits in the inning but still recorded his 20th save of the season and 28th straight extending to last season.



The game drew 40,151 fans, following two straight sellouts, to give the Padres an all-time attendance record of 155,330 for a three-game series at home.



"There was real electricity. The fans got into it and there were three good ball games," Padres manager Bruce Bochy said. "This is what the game is about."

Notes

Tony Gwynn missed his fifth start for the Padres since leaving Monday's game with a strained left calf. His status is day-to-day. He had a sacrifice fly as a pinch-hitter Friday.

The Padres' Greg Vaughn went without a home run for the first time in 13 series. He has 22 homers this season.

The previous attendance record for a three-game series in San Diego was 144,259 from May 10-12, 1985, against the Chicago Cubs.

Darwin struck out 17 times in his last 24 at-bats before drawing a third-inning walk from Ashby.