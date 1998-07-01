Vaughn May Sit On All-Star Bench

Vaughn, chosen as a reserve on Wednesday by AL manager Mike Hargrove, has not played since he pulled up lame on Friday night and is day-to-day.

Vaughn said.

After an off-season marked with turmoil over contract negotiations and an arrest and trial for drunken driving -- he was found not guilty -- the former AL MVP is hitting .327 with 21 homers and 56 RBIs.

He has never been voted as the All-Star starter, though he did start and go 1-for-3 in 1996 when Frank Thomas was injured. He went 0-for-2, striking out twice, in 1995.

"The main thing is that it's great to be selected, especially after my whole winter," he said before Wednesday's game against Montreal, the fourth he has missed due to injury this season. "A lot of people said a lot of things."

Martinez, who has a 10-2 record with a 3.02 ERA this year, will make his third consecutive All-Star appearance. In each of the past two years, he pitched one scoreless inning for the NL while representing Montreal.

"I'm just really happy, said Martinez, who was traded to Boston last winter and given a $75 million, six-year contract that makes him the highest-paid player in baseball history. "I'm really excited, especially in my first year with the Boston Red Sox and in the American League."

Gordon's selection comes less than a year after he was converted from a starting pitcher to closer. Since last August, he has converted 35 of 38 save opportunities.

"I've always believed that I've had the stuff, but I couldn't figure out why I was up and down, up and down, and I couldn't find the consistency," he said. "It's been a learning experience for me."

Left off the team was shortstop Nomar Garciaparra, last year's AL Rookie of the Year. He was a victim of a strong field at shortstop, with New York's Derek Jeter, Seattle's Alex Rodriguez and Cleveland's Omar Vizquel all being selected over Garciaparra.

"It doesn't bother me. Why worry about that stuff. I don't go out there and play to make an All-Star Game," he said. "Last year was a great experience. I enjoy it. And I take it for what it was worth."

