Vaughn Leads Padres Past Rockies

Two of San Diego's five All-Stars already are a mile high going into Tuesday's game at Denver.

Greg Vaughn hit his 29th and 30th homers

and Andy Ashby needed just 75 pitches to get through his fifth complete game as the Padres beat Colorado 7-2 Sunday. The three-game sweep moved the Padres a club-record 26 games above .500.

"It was a fun day, a good day for us," said Ashby (11-5), who also had an RBI double and collected his 50th win as a Padre against the team that traded him to San Diego five years ago.

"It was just a good day at the park," Vaughn said. "The main thing is that Ash did a heck of a job and kept us close early."

Ashby's 75 pitches were the fewest by any major leaguer in a complete game this year and the fewest on record since STATS Inc. began keeping pitch counts in 1988. Greg Maddux threw 78 pitches in a complete game last year.

"I know I've had 75 in about three innings before," Ashby said. "I didn't realize how many pitches I had. I know early they were swinging at the first pitch and the defense turned some great double plays."

Ashby pitched a five-hitter, faced just three batters over the minimum, struck out two and walked none.

Once the Padres took a big lead, manager Bruce Bochy thought about taking Ashby out so he'd have something left for the All-Star Game.

"But his pitch count was so low and he was throwing so well," Bochy said. "I've never seen that."

Padres pitching coach Dave Stewart, a four-time 20-game winner, said his lowest pitch count for a complete game was 98.

Colorado manager Don Baylor thought Ashby's pitch count was misprint.

"We didn't wear him out," Baylor said. "I don't know if he was breathing hard."

Ashby trails only Atlanta's Maddux and Tom Glavine for the most wins in the NL.

"It's nice going in on that note," Ashby said. "Vaughny reaching 30 home runs before the break, just the things that are happening with this ballclub. It's something special."

Vaughn will sit out the All-Star home run contest to give his body a rest and watch what he eats. At the official party the night before the 1996 All-Star game, he got food poisoning and couldn't play.

"It's a good time to go," Vaughn said. "It's special, too, because we're in first place and also, we've got five guys going."

San Diego's other All-Stars are Tony Gwynn, Kevin Brown and Trevor Hoffman.

Vaughn, having a sensational season after struggling last year, is the 10th San Diego player to hit 30 homers and is just 11 shy of his career-best 41 set in 1996 with Milwaukee and the Padres.

Carlos Hernandez hit a three-run homer in the sixth, his seventh, and Ashby followed two batter later with his RBI double.

The NL West-leading Padres are 57-31, five games better than the 1984 club was after 88 games. That was the only team in franchise history to make it to the World Series.

Colorado, this year's All-Star host, lost its fifth straight and dropped 20 1/2 behind the Padres, the farthest back at the break the Rockies have been since trailing by 25 games in their inaugural season of 1993.

"We just have to set short-term goals," Colorado's Dante Bichette said. "We can't look at the Padres; they're running out of sight."

Vaughn capped his 3-for-4 day and gave San Diego a 7-1 lead with a solo shot to left off Darryl Kile, who offered to pitch in relief because he made it through only two innings in his last start.

Vaughn drove in San Diego's first two runs off Pedro Astacio (6-9) on a triple in the first and a leadoff homer in the fourth to put the Padres ahead 2-1.

Vaughn, third in homers in the NL behind Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, has had five two-homer games this season and 20 in his career.

Todd Helton homered to right on a 1-0 count with two out in the second to tie the game. It was his 13th of the season and fifth in 10 games. John Vander Wal hit his fourth homer this year -- and third as a pinch-hitter -- leading off the ninth.

Padres second baseman Ed Giovanola, subbing for Quilvio Veras, threw out Curtis Goodwin at home with one out in the sixth to keep the Rockies from tying the game again.

Astacio, who earned the Rockies' only victory on the six-game road trip, allowed eight hits and eight runs in six innings, struck out eight and walked two.

Notes

This is only ththird time in 30 seasons that the Padres are in first place at the break. The other times were in 1984 and in 1996, when they won their other NL West titles.

Vaughn's 30 homers are two more than he had in his first eight months as a Padre -- 10 in August and September of 1996 and 18 last year, when he struggled while sharing playing time with Rickey Henderson much of the season.