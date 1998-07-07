Valerie's Picks

WOW! IT'S GREAT BEING A DUCK

by Joan Rankin Funny, a with a great story for the younger set. Lilly the duckling meets Mr. Fox who hopes to have Lilly for dinner. It's a good read-a-loud for the younger child. Good for kids ages 3-7.

MORDANT'S WISH

by Valerie Coursen A fabulous read-aloud with a lot going on. Perfect for the 4-8 year old child. Mordant is a mole who spends the afternoon wishing for a friend. His simple activity of blowing on a dandelion puff sets off a series of events that eventually results in his getting a friend.

MAGIC TREE HOUSE SERIES

by Mary Pope Osborne This is a series for the reader just learning to read chapter books. They are good for the first grader ready to move into more difficult chapter books, but hold up for kids who are in the third grade and might still be struggling with chapter books. The topics appeal to both boys and girls. Included in the series are stories about cowboys, lions, dolphins, and men on the moon.

FA MULAN: THE STORY OF A WOMAN WARRIOR

by Robert San Souci Illustrators Jean Tseng, Mou-Sien Tseng and Robert San Souci

Valerie likes this book because it is the book that inspired the Disney folks to do the movie, AMulan.@ Valerie believes that this is a good story for both boys and girls because it is a strong adventure tale. Good for ages 5-9 years old.

POLKABATS and OCTOPUS SLACKS: FOURTEEN STORIES

by Calef Brown

Valerie likes this book for it's sensational use of language- both sound and rhythm.

THE SECRET KNOWLEDGE OF GROWN-UPS

by David Wisniewski This is a book for kids ages 4-8. It is a hilarious look at what's really behind the rules that parent inflict on their kids. Why do kids have to eat vegetables? According to this book, it's to prevent them from taking over the earth.

BUOY, AT HOME AT SEA

by Bruce Balan, Raul Colon Sixteen short stories. Good to take on vacation and read a story at night or during the car trip. It includes 16 tales that take place in the ocean where Buoy lives. His friends Gull and Seal hang out with him and tell stories about and talk to other sea creatures. The stories read poetically. Almost all are positive and fun.

DAVIN

by Dan Gordon & Zaki Gordon This is an old-fashioned story. Valerie believes that this is a good read for kids ages 7 and older. Makes for a wonderful read-a-loud tale. It's an adventure story involving a sick boy and his toys who come to life to save his life. The narrator is a grandmother to her three grandchildren, and there are asides to the readers along the way encouraging them to have a little cocoa to help with the next part of the book.