US Marshals fatally shoot fugitive on the run from Nebraska in Mid-Wilshire

US Marshal activity prompts street closures in Mid-City US Marshal activity prompts street closures in Mid-Wilshire 01:07

A person was fatally shot in Mid-Wilshire on Monday when US Marshals attempted to arrest a fugitive who was on the run from Nebraska.

Law enforcement personnel. KCAL News

Paramedics were dispatched to a building in the 6300 block of W. Wilshire Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m. after learning of the shooting that involved a "law enforcement agency," according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Los Angeles Police Department tells KCAL News that the incident involves the Orange County Marshal's Service but did not provide further information.

"The incident occurred while attempting to arrest a wanted fugitive, who had a warrant issued for his arrest in Nebraska for Marijuana Distribution and Money Laundering charges," said a statement from the US Marshals Service.

Upon encountering the suspect, officers say that he brandished a firearm, prompting them to open fire.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not released.

A second person, a Special Agent, was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

LAPD's robbery and homicide investigators are investigating the shooting.

With SkyCal overhead, a large perimeter could be seen blocked off by crime scene tape as law enforcement personnel milled about.

The surrounding area was closed for several hours as the investigation continued.