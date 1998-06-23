Upgrading to Windows 98 Without Fear

For most people, an upgrade to Windows 98 should come off without a hitch. But with the wide variety of computer systems and peripherals out there, perfection is impossible. So a company called V Communications is marketing a software solution called System Commander Special Edition. Product manager Jeff HymanÂ…

"With System Commander Windows 98 Edition, this is the chance for the Windows 3.1 and Windows 95 upgraders to get into Windows 98 without having to worry about losing Windows 3.1 or Windows 95. Windows 98 is going to basically destroy, for lack of a better word, their existing environment. It's going to absorb it, not necessarily destroy it, but they can't go back without fully uninstalling. So what we do is, is that anytime there is somebody who is going to switch from one operating system to another, something can always go wrong. So this gives the user a chance to go back to the environment they're familiar with, get their work done, and then work out the kinks at their own pace."

The company says, think of it as an insurance policy. System Commander will give you a choiceÂ…

"And after you've provided the upgrade, you'll re-boot again and you're presented with our menu, which provides you with two choices. Windows 98 and either Windows 95 or Windows 3.1. So right there at boot time, you decide which OS you want to work with and that's it. We take care of it from there."

Keep in mind you'll need enough hard drive space for a second operating system. The price, under thirty dollars. You can find more information at v-com.com.