Unknown Soldier No More

The Unknown Soldier is unknown no more. Following a lengthy CBS News investigation, Pentagon officials revealed yesterday that the remains of the Unknown of the Vietnam War -- buried at Arlington National Cemetery for a quarter-century -- are, as correspondents Eric Engberg and Vince Gonzales reported, those of Air Force pilot Michael J. Blassie.

The news may inspire relief, although no joy -- especially for the Blassie family, who have wondered, year after year, whatever became of their bright-eyed warrior. Now they know. It is not a happy ending, but it is an ending to a chapter that had been left open for much too long.

In May, Blassie's remains were removed from the Tomb of the Unknowns for the DNA testing that confirmed his identity. Because DNA testing is so advanced, it is unlikely that another Vietnam veteran will ever take Blassie's place in the Tomb. And because today's service men and women all provide the government with DNA samples for easier identification, it is unlikely there will ever be another Unknown from any wars to come. And so in the Tomb, there will be an empty space.

For many Americans, the Vietnam War itself is like a space that can't be filled. As a nation, we struggle to pay apt tribute to those who served and sacrificed in Vietnam. We feel conflicting emotions: pride in our sons and daughters, dismay at the bloodshed, grief at the losses, anger at those who lied to us, frustration at the clear victory that history denied us.

This reporter was honored to cover America's warriors in Vietnam. I am proud to have known them, proud to have witnessed their struggles. Historians may question whether the war in Vietnam was right, but they should never doubt that these Americans went for the right reasons: honorable reasons and just.

How can America as a nation pay tribute to these men and women? The idea of an Unknown Soldier is an old one, from old wars -- and the Vietnam War was a new and different war, unlike any that had gone before. In that regard, it makes a kind of sense that there should be no Unknown from the Vietnam War.

And yet we cannot allow the service men and women from that war to be excluded from our national tribute. Knowing what became of Michael Blassie makes it easier to pay our respects to him. But we have not yet fully paid our respects to all who served. We may never find the way. But we must surely try.

Reported by Dan Rather

