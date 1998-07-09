UCONN's Hamilton Breaks Foot

University of Connecticut forward Richard Hamilton, one of three collegians invited to tryouts for the hexed United States World Championship team, suffered a broken right foot Wednesday night at practice in Chicago.

A release from the university said Hamilton fractured the fifth metatarsal of his right foot in Wednesday's last scrimmage session. It was described as a non-contact injury and Hamilton will undergo surgery performed by NBA medical director Dr. John Hefferon on Friday in Chicago.

The 6-6 Hamilton, the Big East Conference Player of the Year, is expected to be recuperated for the upcoming college basketball season. However, he leaves shorthanded a team that already has had to scramble for players following the NBA's boycott of the event in their labor dispute with owners.

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved