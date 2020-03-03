Watch: Trump visits NIH Vaccine Research Center amid

President Trump is participating in a roundtable briefing at the National Institutes of Health Vaccine Research Center Tuesday afternoon amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

The president said in a meeting with pharmaceutical executives Monday that "we're talking about a vaccine, maybe even a cure," although it's unclear how there could be a cure for a virus.

What : Roundtable at the National Institutes of Health Vaccine Research Center

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland

Mr. Trump's NIH visit comes after Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the president's coronavirus task force, and other top health officials briefed reporters on the administration's latest efforts to contain the outbreak on Monday. He announced that all direct flights to the U.S. from airports in Italy and South Korea will be screened for the virus. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers say they're close to a deal on supplemental funding to combat the virus.

Top health officials said the current timeline for a vaccine's availability to the public is likely the end of this year or beginning of next.

The new disease has killed six people in the country so far, all of them in the state of Washington. There were just over 100 cases in 15 states as of Tuesday morning, with new cases announced in New Hampshire and Georgia.

Mr. Trump will visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta on Friday.