Watch live: Trump holds White House news conference
President Trump is holding a news conference at the White House Thursday, a day after his claims to Bob Woodward that he always wanted to play down COVID-19 became public.
"I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic," Mr. Trump told Woodward, according to a March 19 audio interview recorded by Woodward for his upcoming book, "Rage."
How to watch President Trump's news conference
- What: President Trump holds news conference
- Date: September 10, 2020
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: White House
- Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
Mr. Trump says he didn't want to instill fear and panic in the country, though he has made other remarks to make Americans fearful of what the future holds if he doesn't win reelection.
"The Democrats never even mentioned the words LAW & ORDER at their National Convention. That's where they are coming from. If I don't win, America's Suburbs will be OVERRUN with Low Income Projects, Anarchists, Agitators, Looters and, of course, 'Friendly Protesters,'" the president tweeted Thursday.
The reason for Mr. Trump's news conference Thursday is not yet clear.
Mr. Trump has been touting a timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine, suggesting one might even be possible before Election Day, although experts including the government's own Dr. Anthony Fauci say a widespread vaccine is not likely to be available to the public before 2021.