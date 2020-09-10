Watch live: Trump holds White House news conference

President Trump is holding a news conference at the White House Thursday, a day after his claims to Bob Woodward that he always wanted to play down COVID-19 became public.

"I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic," Mr. Trump told Woodward, according to a March 19 audio interview recorded by Woodward for his upcoming book, "Rage."

How to watch President Trump's news conference

What: President Trump holds news conference

President Trump holds news conference Date: September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: White House

White House Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device



Mr. Trump says he didn't want to instill fear and panic in the country, though he has made other remarks to make Americans fearful of what the future holds if he doesn't win reelection.

"The Democrats never even mentioned the words LAW & ORDER at their National Convention. That's where they are coming from. If I don't win, America's Suburbs will be OVERRUN with Low Income Projects, Anarchists, Agitators, Looters and, of course, 'Friendly Protesters,'" the president tweeted Thursday.

The reason for Mr. Trump's news conference Thursday is not yet clear.

Mr. Trump has been touting a timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine, suggesting one might even be possible before Election Day, although experts including the government's own Dr. Anthony Fauci say a widespread vaccine is not likely to be available to the public before 2021.