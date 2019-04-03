Trump meets and dines with military leaders at White House

President Trump is meeting and dining with military leaders at the White House Wednesday night. Reporters will have a chance to briefly see the president at the top of his meeting with them, although the subsequent dinner in the State Dining Room is closed to the press.

It's unclear what topics military leaders are briefing the president on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump has threatened to close the southern border with Mexico if Mexico doesn't halt all illegal immigration and if Congress doesn't change its laws to stem the flow of migrants. Mr. Trump has already ordered U.S. troops to the border.

The Trump administration is also grappling with the drawdown in Syria, after declaring that ISIS had been defeated there.

According to the White House, expected attendees — all men — include Mr. Trump's chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, and more than a dozen top military leaders.