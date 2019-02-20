Trump meets with Austrian chancellor at White House — live updates

President Trump is sitting down with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the White House Wednesday. CBSN live coverage will begin around 1:45 p.m. ET.

At 32, Kurz is Europe's youngest head of government. Mr. Trump and Kurz, according to the White House, will discuss global conflicts and conflicts in Europe, along with ways to promote economic prosperity and strengthen the ties of the U.S. and Austria. They will first meet for a private conversation Wednesday afternoon, and then have an expanded bilateral meeting. The White House has not scheduled a press conference for the visit.

Kurz, a conservative of the Australian People's Party who won office in 2017, has been hailed as a "rock star" by Mr. Trump's ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell. Kurtz, like Mr. Trump, has called for tighter controls on immigration.

The meeting comes days ahead of the president's high-stakes second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Mr. Trump will meet with Kim in Hanoi, Vietnam, next week. The White House also announced Wednesday that Mr. Trump will travel to Japan at the end of May.