Trump campaign hauls in $46 million in fourth quarter, touts "unprecedented fundraising"

President Trump's reelection campaign raked in $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 in support of the president's bid for a second term, the Trump campaign announced Thursday.

The haul for the final months of the year marks the best fundraising quarter of the 2020 election cycle for the president's reelection campaign, according to the Trump campaign, and eclipses fourth-quarter fundraising totals reported so far by his Democratic competitors, including Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who raised $34.5 million from October through December. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg raked in $24.7 million in the last quarter of 2019.

"President Trump's unprecedented fundraising is a testament to his wide grassroots support and his stellar record of achievement on behalf of the American people," Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, said in a statement.

The Trump campaign raised $143 million total in 2019 and closed out the year with $102.7 million in cash-on-hand. The $46 million brought in for the last three months of the year represent donations made only to the campaign and does not include money raised by the Republican National Committee or other joint fundraising committees, the campaign said.

The massive haul came as House Democrats's impeachment inquiry against Mr. Trump over his conduct with Ukraine entered its public phase and ultimately led to the historic, party-line vote last month to impeach the president. The House approved two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, against Mr. Trump.

But the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee have said the impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats has been a boon to his reelection efforts. The party brought in $20.6 million in November alone, making it the most successful November in its history, according to Fox News. Additionally, on the day the House approved two articles of impeachment against the president, the Trump campaign brought in more than $5 million, Parscale said.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee brought in a combined $125 million.

"The president's war chest and grassroots army make his reelection campaign an unstoppable juggernaut," Parscale said Thursday.