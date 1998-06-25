Troy Roberts is a CBS News correspondent based in New York. He has covered a wide array of major stories, including, more recently, the 1996 political campaigns of Bill Clinton and Bob Dole. Roberts also covered the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and, specifically, the bombing which occurred during the event, for which he received an Emmy Award.

He served as co-anchor of the CBS Morning News (1995-96). Before that, Roberts was a co-anchor of the overnight broadcast, Up to the Minute, the capacity in which he joined CBS News in June 1993. In that position, he conducted live interviews with a wide range of newsmakers and personalities. Additionally, Roberts anchored CBS News reports from the 1994 Olympic Winter Games in Lillehammer, Norway, and live coverage of many major international events, including the signing of a Middle East peace agreement and the inauguration of South African President Nelson Mandela.

Prior to joining Up to the Minute, Roberts was a reporter for WCBS-TV, the CBS Owned television station in New York (1990-93). While there, he reported for Channel 2 This Morning and anchored the local news segments during the CBS This Morning network broadcast, among other duties.

Roberts was a reporter for KATU-TV Portland, Oregon. (1987-90) and served as host and producer of a weekly 30-minute news magazine at KPIX, the then-CBS affiliate and now CBS Owned station in San Francisco (1985-87).

He was born on September. 9, 1962 in Philadelphia. Roberts was graduated from the University of California-Berkeley in 1984 with a bachelor's degree in political science.