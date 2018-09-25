Tropical Storm Rosa forms off Mexico's Pacific coast, could become hurricane

Tropical Storm Rosa has formed off the Pacific coast and is expected to become a hurricane by early Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Forecasters say it will remain far offshore.

Rosa currently has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was located about 410 miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, the NHC said in an advisory. The storm was moving west-northwest at about 9 mph with tropical storm-force winds reaching outward up to 45 miles.

Meanwhile, record flooding is likely on the South Carolina coast in wake of Hurricane Florence. The NHC said a broad area of low pressure about 300 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, is producing showers and thunderstorms on its north side. Officials say it could become a tropical depression Tuesday as it approaches the coast and will dump rain on coastal areas of North and South Carolina.

Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Sept. 14. Economic research firm Moody's Analytics estimated that the storm has caused around $44 billion in damage and lost output, one of the 10 costliest hurricanes to hit the U.S. The worst disaster, Hurricane Katrina in 2005, cost $192.2 billion in today's dollars. Last year's Hurricane Harvey cost $133.5 billion.