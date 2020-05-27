Tropical Storm Bertha forms near the South Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Bertha formed near the South Carolina coast on Wednesday. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Edisto Beach to the South Santee River, and heavy rainfall is expected, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center said tropical storm conditions are forecast to reach the coast within the next few hours.

"Bertha is expected to produce total rain accumulation of 2 to 4 inches with isolated totals of 8 inches across eastern and

central South Carolina into west central to far southeastern North Carolina and southwest Virginia," it said. "This rainfall may produce

life-threatening flash flooding."

Bertha is the second tropical storm to form this year before the Atlantic hurricane season's official start on June 1. Tropical Storm Arthur dumped heavy rain on the East Coast earlier this month after forming near Florida.

The Associated Press reports this is the sixth year in a row that a named storm has formed before June.

After it heads inland, Bertha is expected to weaken to a tropical depression, according to the hurricane center.