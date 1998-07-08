Tripp Tapes Illicit Listening?

A step closer to gaining testimony from Secret Service employees in the investigation of President Clinton, prosecutor Kenneth Starr faces additional problems with the protective agency even if a court finally rules he may question the agents, a lawyer says.

On a day when three appellate judges said Starr could question Secret Service personnel before a grand jury, prime witness Linda Tripp learned that she was the focus of a new inquiry into whether her secret tape recordings of Monica Lewinsky violated Maryland state law.

said Tripp, who will testify again Thursday in the probe of an alleged presidential affair and cover-up involving Mr. Clinton and Lewinsky, a former White House intern.

Tripp's lawyers, Anthony Zaccagnini and Joe Murtha, said the state prosecutor's investigation of their client was politically motivated and selective in nature.

In the aftermath of Tuesday's favorable federal appeals court ruling regarding the Secret Service, Starr said "we trust" that the law enforcement agency "will now join us in helping the grand jury gather information."

However, the Justice Department said it was considering going to the full appeals court or seeking a Supreme Court review. "Any action that could distance the Secret Service from the president increases the danger to his life and that of future presidents," the department said.

Regardless of the outcome of the court battle, "the argument about Secret Service testimony" between Starr's office and the Secret Service "is not now limited to whether there's a protective function privilege," said Mike Leibig, who represents an association of uniformed Secret Service officers.

"If the courts go against the Service, and Starr takes the position that uniformed officers can testify about anything, that would seriously undermine the interest behind the privilege" and additional disputes would emerge, said Leibig. The Secret Service argues that presidents will "push away" their protectors if agents and officers can be compelled to testify later about what they saw or heard.

Leibig questioned what use Starr would make of Secret Service testimony, especially whether it would be submitted to the House as part of any impeachment report the prosecutor might file.

The appeals court upheld U.S. District Judge Norma Holloway Johnson in saying there was no protective function privilege in a grand jury setting. However, the appeals judges said that "we express no opinion about the propriety" of asserting a protective functin privilege in other legal proceedings, which could include a criminal trial or a House impeachment inquiry.

Away from Washington, Maryland prosecutor Stephen Montanarelli opened a grand jury inquiry into whether state law was violated by Tripp's secret tape recordings of Lewinsky, which triggered Starr's investigation.

Montanarelli is an appointee of Gov. Parris N. Glendening, a Democrat.

The probe of Tripp is "a waste of taxpayer dollars," said Baltimore criminal defense attorney Gerard Martin. Martin represents ousted Maryland state Sen. Larry Young, the focus of a corruption probe by Montanarelli's office.

Investigating Tripp "can only result in a disincentive to cooperation in a federal criminal case," said attorney Clarke Ahlers of Columbia, Md., who practices in both state and federal courts.

Tripp, who from her Columbia, Md., home made more than 20 hours of recordings of her telephone conversations with WrLewinsky, could face up to five years in prison and a fine of $10,000 if she were found guilty of the state's wiretap law. Under the statute, tape recording a conversation without a person's knowledge is a felony.

Written by Pete Yost