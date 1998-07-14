Tripp Back Before Grand Jury

The Monica Lewinsky grand jury will hear again Tuesday from Linda Tripp.

She's scheduled to return for her fifth appearance before the panel, and CBS News White House Correspondent Bill Plante reports that it may not be her last.

The jury is investigating whether President Clinton had an affair with Lewinsky, a former White House intern, and then encouraged her to lie about it.

The probe was triggered by some 20 hours of tapes Tripp made of her phone conversations with Lewinsky.

The tapes are also the focus of another investigation. A Maryland prosecutor is looking into whether Tripp broke state law when she recorded the calls.

