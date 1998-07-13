Tracing Family Roots Online

Matthew and April Helm are a husband and wife team who have written a book called Genealogy Online for Dummies. They began with their Helm's Genealogy Toolboox web site just a few years ago...

"We started this back in 1995 in February and we had 134 links and now we're up to 42 thousand." . April Helm says the Internet has opened the doors for millions of people to trace their roots...

"You don't have to be retired and have travel resources in order to go out and find the records on your family and your ancestors. Now people can look from the comfort of theirr own home after the kids have gone to bed or after they get home from work, they can look for information. And it's a lot more convenient that way."

. I have friends who have been exploring their family history over the net....and every week seem to have new tales to tell of new discoveries. The best way to get started...

"Is to find

site like the Genealogy Toolbox ....a comprehensive genealogical site, and go there. See what's available in terms of surnames and locations where people need records."

The Helms now have partnerships with Broderbund, which sells Family Tree Maker software and with the new family history section at AT&T's WorldNet service.