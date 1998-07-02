Trachsel, Cubs Edge D'Backs 3-2

Steve Trachsel is happy June is over.

Trachsel won for the first time since May, and Jose Hernandez hit a tie-breaking, two-run single in the sixth inning as the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Thursday to win consecutive games for the first time in three weeks.

Trachsel (7-5), who went 0-4 with a 6.82 ERA in five June starts, allowed one run and seven hits in 7 2-3 innings.

" I just pitched poorly in June, that's all there is to it," he said.

He struck out nine, matching his career high.

"I didn't know I had that many," Trachsel said. "It was basically location. I got a couple strikeouts on bad pitches."

Arizona manager Buck Showalter wasn't happy with the strikeouts. Kerry Wood fanned 13 in eight innings against the Diamondbacks Wednesday.

" We had 37 strikeouts in three games," Showalter said. "Against Wood, I could see it. These other guys (Mark Clark and Trachsel) are good pitchers but they rely more on changing speeds. The credit goes to them, but we've been doing this all year."

Rod Beck pitched the ninth for his 20th save in 24 chances, allowing Devon White's 13th homer.

"I don't like giving up home runs," Beck said, "but there's no way I'm going to pitch around him and let him get on and let somebody els jack one out."

Since a 10-game winning streak from May 29-June 8, the Cubs have gone just 7-15. This was their first series win since they swept the White Sox June 5-7.

Sammy Sosa, who hit a record 20 homers in June to raise his season total to 33, went 0-for-3.

" It's not always going to be Sammy hitting home runs or (Mark) Grace driving in runs," Cubs manager Jim Riggleman said. "This was a good team effort."

Jeff Suppan (1-7), in his second appearance since his recall from the minors on June 26, gave up three runs, five hits and five walks in 5 2-3 innings.

"Jeff didn't give up a whole lot of hits, but he was hurt by walks and hit batsmen," Showalter said.

Suppan, who opened the season on the Diamondbacks roster, was sent down after winning just one of 11 starts,

"I was just nitpicking too much," he said.

With the score 1-1 in the sixth, Manny Alexander doubled leading off and Scott Servais was hit in the left forearm by a pitch with one out. Trachsel sacrificed and Hernandez singled for a 3-1 lead.

Yamil Benitez put Arizona ahead with an RBI single in the fourth, but Mark Grace tied it with a two-out, run-scoring single in the fifth.

"Our offense just didn't string anything together," Arizona's Andy Fox said.

Notes

Chicago's Jeff Blauser left after three innings because of a bruised left knee. His status is day to day.

Arizona's David Dellucci did not start because of a sore left hamstring.

Suppan singled and stole second in the fifth, the first stolen base by an Arizona pitcher and the first of his career.