Hand sanitizers recalled for risk of toxic methanol, FDA says

Two brands of hand sanitizer are being recalled by their manufacturers due to methanol, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recalls come after the agency warned consumers against buying more than a dozen brands of hand sanitizer that tested positive for the toxic substance, including the two under recall.

ITECH 361 is recalling almost 19,000 bottles of All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant, with UPC Code 628055370130 and sold in one liter bottles, because of the potential presence of methanol. The product was sold nationally to both wholesale distributors and to retailers.

The second recall is from Transliquid Technologies LLC, which is recalling all Mystic Shield Protection Topical Solution packaged in 8.45 ounce (250 ml) bottles. The hand sanitizer was sold from May 21 to June 30 to wholesale and retail stores in California, Louisiana, Massachusetts and Texas.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

The warnings come at a time when hand sanitizers are in heavy demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, with public health officials urging consumers to frequently wash their hands and to use hand sanitizer. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using sanitizers that contain at least 60% ethanol alcohol, as well as frequently washing hands.

Methanol, or wood alcohol, can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. Last week, the FDA said it is aware of cases of adults and children who have ingested hand sanitizer made with methanol, which can lead to blindness, hospitalizations and death.

ITECH 361 hasn't received reports of "adverse events" related to its recalled hand sanitizer, nor has Transliquid Technologies, the FDA said.

Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate treatment for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning, the agency said.

Below are the additional hand sanitizers that have tested positive for methanol, according to the FDA: