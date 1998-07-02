Touring Virtual Vegas

Las Vegas is acity. Almost all of the casinos have Web pages, as do many of the other attractions. Whether you're a swinging bachelor or head of a wholesome family of four, planning your visit via the Web is easy. Below are some good places to start.

All Las Vegas Travel Guide: The official site for the Tourist Bureau of Las Vegas lists places to stay, things to do, and transportation options. It also has a list of golf courses in the area. This is a good place to start if you want to do something other than gamble and drink. Most of the larger casinos and hotels have their own sites as well.

Fun In Vegas: Another guide to the city. Here you'll find lists of wedding chapels (there are 28!) and family amusements, including shooting ranges and skating rinks. And, in case you find yourself hocking valuables for one more chance at the tables, be sure to print out the roster of pawn shops, of which there are 36.

Boom!: Back in the '50s, the desert outside Vegas was the site of a passel of above-ground nuclear tests. CBS affiliate KLAS-TV and the Las Vegas Sun have put footage from 11 blasts onto their site.

: This city guide goes beyond tourism, with sections on jobs, health care, government, and weather. It has links to Web-cams trained on Vegas, as well as local newspapers and magazines. There's also a virtual tour of the Strip.

The Insider's Guide to Las Vegas: This site provides yet another view of the city. You can learn some Vegas history and get a behind-the-scenes view of how casinos work.

Wayne Newton's Official Homepage: This mammoth site has the latest on Newton's tour and appearance schedule, a photo gallery, information on his entourage (his word not ours), links to other Wayne sites, a tribute to Sinatra, and the lyrics to Danke Schoen, one of Newton's signature hits.



Wayne Newton believes his house in Las Vegas will one day be a shrine like Elvis' Graceland. (CBS)

Gambers Anonymous: Gambling can be a crippling addiction. Gamblers Anonymous tries to help people who just can't quit rolling the dice or pulling the lever. This site offers a history of the organization, a list of questions to help you determine if you have a problem with gambling, and a list of meetings around the country.

The Wizard of Odds: After reading through this site, you may want to just put your money in the bank and leave it there. This is a level-headed guide to the mathematical odds of winning various games of chance, including roulette, slots, and keno. The site's first rule: "Be realistic, the casinos have the rules in their favor. If you lose, expect it."

The Las Vegas Stars: It's not all gambling and showgirls. The Great American Pastime has made it to Vegas, in the form of the Triple-A league Stars. Every Monday is dollar hot dog night, and no matter what day it is, tickets go for as little as $4!

Written by David Kohn. Research by Lorie Kulikowski