Top College Stars Make The Cut

Duke standout Trajan Langdon and Big Ten player of the year Mateen Cleaves of Michigan State were among those who made the first cut for the U.S. world championship team.

Coach Rudy Tomjanovich chose 16 finalists today for the 1998 FIBA World Championships, which begin July 29 at Athens, Greece. Tomjanovich is expected to announce the final 12-man roster after the team's training camp in Monte Carlo.

"We can refine and fine-tune some of the things we have put in over the past couple of practices and get a better look at these 16 players," Tomjanovich said. "I think we have a versatile team and a couple of players who can play several positions."

The 16 finalists are: Langdon; Cleaves; former Michigan Fab Fiver Jimmy King; Earl Boykins; Brad Miller; Kiwane Garris; Michael Hawkins; Jimmy Oliver; Wendell Alexis; Tim Breaux; Bill Edwards; Jason Sasser; David Wood: Ashraf Amaya; Warren Kidd, and Gerard King.

USA Basketball had selected 12 NBA players for the world championship team, but with a lockout looming July 1, the NBA players threatened a boycott. USA Basketball then dropped the NBA stars and replaced them with current college players, CBA players and Americans playing overseas.

Of the final 16, two are current college players, two just completed their eligibility, six played overseas professionally, five played in the CBA and one played both overseas and in the CBA.

Training camp at the Moody Bible Institute ends Tuesday, and the team will train in Monte Carlo from July 15-23.

