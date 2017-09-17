Tom Brady says Colin Kaepernick deserves a shot in the NFL

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says Colin Kaepernick deserves a spot on an NFL roster.

In an interview with "CBS This Morning," Brady says he admires Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers player and current free agent who made headlines for protesting the national anthem last year.

"I've always watched him and admired him, the way that he's played he was a great young quarterback," Brady told CBS News' Norah O'Donnell. "He came to our stadium and beat us and took his team to the Super Bowl. He accomplished a lot in the pros as a player. And he's certainly qualified and I hope he gets a shot."

Kaepernick began protesting the national anthem during the 2016 preseason to bring awareness to racial injustice. After the regular season, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers when it appeared he would be released.

Two weeks into the 2017 season, Kaepernick remains unsigned -- sparking an ongoing debate if the quarterback has been blacklisted for his protests or if he's not good enough for the NFL.

Still, Kaepernick recently told activist Shaun King that he's ready and in shape should a team come calling: "Yes. I've never stopped. I'm ready right now. Working out daily."