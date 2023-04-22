Watch CBS News
Toddler shot, left at fire station in Washington state, police say

A toddler was hospitalized after police found the child in critical condition from a gunshot wound at a fire station in Washington state on Friday.

Officers responded to a series of 911 calls from the Allentown neighborhood where a female could be heard screaming on the phone, according to a release from the Tukwila Police Department. When officers arrived near Fire Station 53, they saw a vehicle flee. The toddler was found at the fire station after having been shot. The toddler, who has not been identified, was in critical condition and was rushed to a hospital, the release said.

The incident is not believed to be random, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them via email at tips@tukwilawa.gov.

