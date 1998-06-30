Today In History:Close Encounters

Headline:Close Encounters In Roswell, New Mexico

Caption: U.S. Airforce test dummy as 'alien'

Roswell, New Mexico, is where UFO buffs believe a flying saucer crash-landed 51 years ago, on July 2, 1947. Conspiracy theorists believe that the US government secretly recovered alien bodies and has kept them hidden ever since.

In Roswell, it has become a close encounter legend that has eclipsed all others. Some witnesses even claim they saw the bodies of aliens.

In June 1997, CBS News Correspondent Bob Orr reported on the latest chapter in the mystery; the US Air Force released videotape of Cold War military experiments that the government claimed to explain the mystery.

Those research projects included flying saucer-like discs used to test parachutes, and enormous high-altitude spy balloons. A spy-balloon is what the government says crashed in New Mexico desert.

As for the aliens, the Air Force claims they were actually lifelike dummies used in ejection-seat tests, and that about 2,500 balloons launched.

However, upon viewing the videotape, many UFO buffs dismissed it as part of a continuing cover-up. In Roswell, where visitors to the UFO Enigma Museum actually pay to see a mock-up of the crash, the report was ridiculed.

The Air Force bravely titled it report Case Closed, but in the case of the Roswell legend, that seems to be wishful thinking.