Today In History: USS Indianapolis

The USS Indianapolis was the cruiser that delivered the key components of the Hiroshima atomic bomb to the U.S. base on the Pacific Island of Tinian.

Tinian was the base for the Enola Gay, the aircraft which dropped the bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, in World War II.

On its trip home, the USS Indianapolis was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine on July 30, 1945.

For five days and nights, hundreds of men drifted alone, battling fear and fatigue, many killed by sharks. Only 316 of the 1,196 men survived.

In 1995, on the 50th anniversary of the incident, a memorial was dedicated in Indianapolis to the crewmen of the cruiser on a tragic course, that carried its final crew into history.

