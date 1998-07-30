Today In History: The Watts Riots

On Aug. 11, 1965, a week of rioting began in the Watts section of Los Angeles.

The violence began with an incident occurring four blocks west of Watts. Two white California Highway Patrol officers stopped a 21-year-old black motorist for investigation of erratic driving.

A scuffle started between the patrolmen and the motorist. A crowd gathered and quickly grew angry. Rocks were thrown. More police arrived. The crowd swelled.

In about an hour, the disturbance spread to surrounding communities, including Watts. Rioters torched buildings, looted stores, and pulled white drivers from their cars and beat them. Snipers took to the rooftops.

A 50-square-mile area became a combat zone. National Guard jeeps with machine guns patrolled the streets.

When it was all over, six days later, 34 people were dead, 1,032 injured, and 4,000 others arrested. Property damage amounted to $40 million.

