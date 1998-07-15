Today In History: Royal Wedding

On July 29, 1981, 2,500 guests gathered in St. Paul's Cathedral to witness the wedding of Prince Charles to 20-year-old Diana Spencer.

Charles, 32, and Diana, 20, rode separately to the church in a procession of 11 stately horse-drawn carriages past hundreds of thousands of well wishers along the two-mile wedding route.

An estimated 700 million television viewers worldwide tuned in for part of the live broadcast from London.

"Forasmuch as Charles Philip Arthur George and Diana Frances have consented together in holy wedlock...I pronounce that they be man and wife together," the Most Rev. Robert Runcie, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said in sealing the union near the end of an 80-minute ceremony that resounded with trumpets, organ, and choir voices.

Among the wedding presents were a gourmet barbecue set, eight patio chairs, and an oil well.

