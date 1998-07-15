Today In History: Ranger 7

The Ranger 7, an unmanned space probe, was launched from Cape Kennedy on July 28, 1964. On July 31, the space probe's six cameras transmitted back to earth thousands of close-up pictures of the surface of the moon.

The images were taken and transmitted during the last 18 minutes of the flight, just before the spacecraft crashed into the lunar surface.

Scientists concluded from the photos that a large part of the moon's surface was solid and suitable for manned landings.

